Judiciary aims to maintain public confidence in 2023

Thandeka Moyo Ndlovu, Online Reporter

PUBLIC confidence in the judicial system is essential for maintaining peace, order and the rule of law, a senior official has said.

Presiding over the official opening of the 2023 legal year in Bulawayo today, Monday, Deputy Chief Justice Elizabeth Gwaunza said and the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) will strive to maintain public trust in the system as part of the 2023 goals.

She said the commission was working hard to fight corruption which remains a threat to national development.

She said there are 147 corruption related cases pending in the courts across the country.

“Failure to deal with allegations of corruption in the courts may result in the loss of public confidence in the criminal justice system. It is equally important that the public is given accurate information on the matter. Of these cases, 89 cases are either in progress or have been finalised, with 16 cases having trial dates, while for 52 cases trials have commenced. 21 cases have already been finalised,” said Justice Gwaunza.

The event was held under the theme: Promoting competence and quality of service to enhance public confidence in the judiciary.

Parts of Herbert Chitepo Street and 8th Avenue in Bulawayo were temporality closed during the event which started at 10AM sharp and ended at 1PM.

More to follow…