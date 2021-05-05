JUST IN: 34 new Covid-19 cases, one death reported

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

ONE person succumbed to Covid-19 while 34 new cases were reported in the last 24-hour cycle bringing the total number of cases in the country to 38 327.

All cases are local while the only death was reported in Bulawayo, which now has a cumulative 225 deaths, second after Harare, which has 611.

The 34 cases were reported in Bulawayo, Harare, Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South provinces while the rest of the country did not report any cases.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases falls to 23 from 27 the previous day.

A total of 1 516 PCR tests were done and positivity was 2,2 percent. There were 128 new recoveries and the National Recovery Rate stands at 93 percent while active cases went down to 978 from 1 073.

“As at 4 May 2021, Zimbabwe had 38 327 confirmed cases including 35 775 recoveries and 1 574 deaths. To date a total of 452 191 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19,” said the Ministry of Health and Child Care in a daily update report.

The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 14 440 receiving their first dose yesterday and 7 821 getting their second, bringing the total to 452 191 people for first dose and 107 586 for second dose respectively.

The Ministry said as of 3 May at 3PM, there were 13 hospitalised cases, 10 of them with mild to moderate symptoms while three were in the intensive care unit. – @ncubeleon