JUST IN: Beitbridge Border Post upgrade excites truck drivers

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

COMMERCIAL truck drivers from across the Sadc region have expressed excitement over the ongoing upgrade at the Beitbridge Border Post, which is currently being modernized by the Government in partnership with the Zimborders Consortium.

In separate interviews trucks from most countries north of the Zambezi River, said they were looking forward to spending less time at the border under the new order.

So far, the Zimborders Consortium, which is implementing the project has spent US$65 million on pre-commencement works and the construction of roads, weighbridges, warehouses, and upgrading ICT facilities.

The freight terminal, which falls under phase one will be officially opened on October 6 and the Government commenced implementing a dry run last Thursday ahead of the official opening.

The modernization initiative is being rolled out in three-phases, which include the commercial freight terminal (phase one), buses and light motor vehicles, and pedestrian terminals under phases 2 and 3 respectively.

It is envisaged that the new commercial freight terminal will house departments of immigration, customs, the police, and all border agencies (accommodated) in the building.

The counters were set up in sequence so that the clients do not have to move from one building to the other.

“We are happy with what the Government of Zimbabwe has done in upgrading this facility,” said a truck driver, Mr Runesu Runesu.

“There was too much pollution here due to lack of paving and the inadequacy in infrastructure. In fact, previously, we were spending longer than necessary to pass through this port of entry.

“From what we are seeing here, since the start of e two weeks troubleshooting, things could get even better here.”

Another truck driver, Mr Adiseni Gengezha, said they were now spending a few hours at the border compared to the long days of between three and seven to cross into either South Africa or Zimbabwe during the course of the construction of the freight terminal.

“We had gotten used to spending too many days in the queue to complete the border formalities due to limited parking space here as a result of the construction works.

“However, the queues have been moving since Thursday morning when Zimbabwe started implementing the dry run on its new commercial freight terminal,” he said.

Echoing the same sentiments, Mr Tarcisio Chiutsi, said the introduction of the prepayments and pre-clearance system would address the turnaround time in terms of the completion of all the border formalities.

Transport and Infrastructural development secretary, Engineer Chinyanga, said indications from the ongoing dry run were that the border efficiency systems were gradually improving.

He said they were confident the freight terminal will be officially opened as scheduled.