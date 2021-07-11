JUST IN: Benjamin Lock in 2nd round of President’s Cup in Kazakhstan

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN tennis player Benjamin Lock progressed to the second round of the President’s Cup currently taking place in Kazakhstan on Sunday morning.

Lock beat Ukranian Vladyslav Manafov 7-6, 6-3 to make a good start in the ATP competition.

The 2021 President’s Cup is a professional tennis tournament played on outdoor hard courts.

It is being held in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan and features some of the world’s top players.

Lock, who is a member of the Zimbabwe Davis Cup team, has been making some positive progress in his career.

He has won number of ITF World Tennis Tour singles and doubles titles.