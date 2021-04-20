JUST IN: Bhadilah’s Mpho Nga Mpho track gets rave reviews on radio

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

BEITBRIDGE-based house muso, Bhadilah is slowly becoming a national favourite after his track, Mpho Nga Mpho got rave reviews from listeners on Power FM.

The song which was on rotation on the Faya Friday show hosted by DJ Prometheus saw listeners averaging the track at about eight out of 10.

For Bhadilah, this is a milestone achievement towards being known countrywide.

“It feels great to be on a national radio. Having my music aired on a big station like Power FM shows I’m working in the right direction. I was also amazed by the support it got on the Faya Friday programme where people voted for it, giving it marks that ranged from 7 to 10 which showed it’s a good track.

“All thanks to DJ Pro who gave an ear to my music and saw it fit for Power FM Zimbabwe listeners to listen to the hit,” said the grateful Bhadilah. – @mthabisi_mthire