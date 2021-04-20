JUST IN: ZTV to broadcast Zim-Pakistan cricket series

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket (ZC) has confirmed that ZBC TV will broadcast the national team’s series against Pakistan that begins in Harare on Wednesday.

The Chevrons will face Pakistan in two Test matches as well as well three Twenty20 international (T20I) games at Harare Sports Ckub.

The second game will be on Friday and third on Sunday.

All games will have no spectators, but fans will be able to watch the matches live on various platforms.

ZC confirmed on Tuesday morning that the matches will be shown on ZBC, Fancode, Geo Super and PTV, ARY Digital, Rabbitholebd Sports YT channel, Ary Digital ME TV and Freesports.

Only those directly involved in the tour, that is the players, technical staffers, match officials and those offering necessary support services, are the only people permitted access to the stadium and hotel where the teams are staying.

Both Zimbabwe and Pakistan players and support staff will undergo several Covid-19 tests during the tour. – @innocentskizoe