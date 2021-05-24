JUST IN: Bulawayo come 3rd in national athletics championships

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Athletics Board (Bab)chairperson Watson Madanyika says the provincial team performed well despite attaining a third-place finish in the National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe (Naaz) Track and Field Inter-provincial Championships in Harare on Saturday.

Harare province came tops among the country’s 10 provinces in the event also graced by Mozambican athletes.

Harare hauled 30 medals, 10 gold, 11 silver and nine bronze.

Mashonaland Central finished second with 18 medals, while Bulawayo managed six medals made up of three gold, two silver and one bronze.

Manicaland were fourth with three gold and two silver medals.

“Generally, the team performed well. Athletes are showing signs of improvement with each event. From Bulawayo we had Faith Nyathi winning the 5 000m and 1 500m races. In terms of qualifying times for the other events, it shows that we are near if we get more competitions. It was also a good outing for some of the juniors, who are chasing qualification for the World Under-20 Championships, after positing some encouraging times,” said Madanyika.