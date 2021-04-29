JUST IN: Bulawayo has described leaked kit as a hoax

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Chiefs FC are in advanced talks for a kit sponsorship deal with an unnamed renowned sportswear and football equipment supplier for the 2021 season.

Chiefs have been the most visible local club on social media, with 49 800 followers on the micro-blogging Twitter platform.

The club’s growing fan base, according to club sources, enabled Chiefs to draw the attention of a sports company, keen on penetrating the Zimbabwean market.

Sources revealed that Chiefs’ officials met Umbro representatives in Bulawayo last month, sparking speculation that the ambitious club was on the verge of ending its union with UK-based Leyburn Sports, who they partnered in 2019.

On Wednesday night, a Nike kit said to be the next Chiefs’ outfit was leaked on social media, but was quickly dismissed by with Chiefs’ spokesperson Javas Sibanda.

However, Sibanda confirmed that they will not be putting on a Leyburn branded kit for the 2021 season, adding that they will unveil their new kit on May 7.

“For growth purposes, we’ll be taking up a new kit with a reputable brand that has kitted big teams, meaning we’re also big in our own right. We’re excited with what is brewing and we’re confident that our fans, followers and sympathisers will love what we are bringing. We love quality and being pacesetters, and believe the new partnership will take brand Bulawayo Chiefs to another level. Our fans and followers should be on the lookout for this exciting product that is on the way,” said Sibanda.

Chiefs’ kit unveiling follows that of Highlanders and Dynamos, who entered into a partnership with On The Ball (OTB) through their Looks brand, while Ngezi Platinum Stars on Tuesday unveiled their Umbro-branded kit.

Regarding Leyburn, Sibanda said: “We are going to create something for them within the Bulawayo Chiefs portfolio. Remember we were the first team to put on Leyburn brand, so they hold a special place at Bulawayo Chiefs. We always value our partners, present and past.”

Last month, Chiefs set a new trend, when they announced a partnership with Catapult Sports, who create technology to help athletes and teams perform to their true potential.

The wearable technologies developed by Catapult are designed to address fundamental questions in sports performance.

Through the Catapult Sports deal, Chiefs became the first club in Zimbabwe to use their own GPS tracking system, inserted in vests that players wear. The technology will make it easy for the Chiefs technical team to monitor and analyse players’ data. – @ZililoR