JUST IN: Chicken Inn dig in on Tichaona Chipunza’s transfer to Nkana

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

CHICKEN FC say midfielder Tichaona Chipunza will have to follow proper transfer procedures if his desired move to Zambian side Nkana FC is to materialise.

According to media reports last week, Chipunza agreed a one-year contract with Nkana, with an option to extend.

However, Chicken Inn say they were not consulted since Chipunza is not a free agent as he alleges.

The Gamecoks believe Nkana had no right to approach and offer their player a contract without engaging them.

Chipunza’s contract with Chicken Inn was supposed to expire at the end of 2020, but since there was no football in Zimbabwe last year, Zifa in consultation with football stakeholders advices that all contracts that were due to lapse last year would overlap into this year.

“If he knows the legalities of his issue why is he going to the papers when he knows the Zifa body which can declare his status. Let him pay his US$5 000 and be declared a free agent by the players status committee. Zifa has such a committee to deal with that. Besides the status committee has the right to declare the status of the player. As per Zifa guidelines, if he wants to move, he can engage us, not to ask a clearance through a WhatsApp message,” said Chicken Inn secretary Tavengwa Hara.

The former Dynamos and FC Platinum midfielder would be under the tutelage of former Highlanders player and coach Kevin Kaindu at Nkana if his deal sails through.