JUST IN: Covid-19 deaths still as 19 succumb to the virus

Midlands Bureau Chief

The country recorded 187 new Covid-19 cases and 19 Deaths in the last 24hours.

All new cases are local infections.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases falls to 178 from 207.

A total of 32 828 people received the first dose bringing cumulative for the first dose to 2 615 533 while 17 778 received their second dose bringing cumulative for second dose to 1 654 276 as at 1600 hours.

As of August 31, at 1500 hours, there were 262 hospitalised cases.

Of these, new admissions 18, asymptomatic 65, mild to moderate 129, severe 44 and 24 in Intensive Care Units.

A total of 4 828 tests were done and the positivity rate stood at 3.9 percent.

There were 470 new recoveries, taking the national recovery rate to 91 percent.

Active cases went down to 6 995.

“As of September 1, Zimbabwe has recorded 124 960 cases, 113 527 recoveries and 4 438 deaths,” reads the update from the Ministry of Health and Child Care.