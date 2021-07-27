JUST IN: Dronisport Zimbabwe generic coaching course attracts more than 100 participants

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

More than 120 participants are taking part at an online Generic Coaching course organised by Dronisport Zimbabwe.

Participants drawn from across the country and beyond include physical education teachers, lecturers, sports administrators, coaches from various National Sports Associations, Premier Soccer League players as well as sports journalists from major media houses like ZBC and Zimpapers.

Dronisport is Zimbabwe’s largest provider of sport recreation and sport tourism services providing solutions in the sport recreation and tourism industries, by providing training, management, marketing, sponsorship and memorabilia.

“It’s a basic generic course a prerequisite for sport specific courses. The main idea is to bring an integrated approach into coaching skills which one will develop further as they go into specialisation. It’s mainly targeted at grassroots level. We don’t run sport specific courses, Sport Associations does that. The Sport pyramid at its base we have grassroots coaches who covers more than one sport discipline and they would need basic knowledge,” said Dronisport Zimbabwe executive director Daniel Kuwengwa.

Kuwengwa is a former director at the Sports and Recreation Commission.

He said by the end of the course on Friday, participants would be equipped with basic appreciation of coaching principles.

The facilitators will take the participants through key and interesting topics such as coaching philosophy, coaching skills in sport, athlete development in sport, physiology of sport and life skills development through sport.