JUST IN: Fastjet introduces Bulawayo-Joburg double daily flights

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

LOW-COST airline Fastjet Zimbabwe has introduced double daily flight between Bulawayo and Johannesburg.

The airline, which operates a 50-seater Embraer ERJ145 aircraft, said this on its official Twitter handle.

“Introducing new convenient timings between Bulawayo and Johannesburg, with fastjet new double daily flights,” it said.

In May, the airline increased daily flight frequency between Victoria Falls and Johannesburg in South Africa in response to demand.

Fastjet believes that increased frequency would help clients reduce the time spent while waiting at the airport through a flexible timetable.

The airline has reaffirmed commitment to offering reliable flight connections across regional network and contributing favourably towards the recovery and renewal of leisure and corporate tourism mainly in Zimbabwe, South Africa and the continent at large.

A multi-award winning African value airline, Fastjet began flight operations in 2012 and its list of awards include Leading African Low-Cost Carrier World Travel Awards 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020, and Skytrax World Airline Awards Best Low-Cost Airline in Africa 2017 and 2019.

Currently, the airline connects the three major cities in Zimbabwe, flying between Harare and Victoria Falls, and Harare and Bulawayo.

In the region, the airline offers flights from Harare, Bulawayo and Victoria Falls to Johannesburg in South Africa.

Since commencing operations Fastjet has flown over 3,5 million passengers and has established itself as a punctual, reliable, and affordable low-cost carrier.

