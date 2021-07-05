JUST IN: Teacher appeals for help

Michelle Nyanzira, Chronicle reporter

A 58-YEAR-OLD Matabeleland North teacher is appealing for US$3 500 to undergo a tumor operation in Harare.

Mr Mandlenkosi Moyo teaches at Sigonde Primary School in Umguza District.

His wife, Mrs Alice Moyo said he is admitted to Mpilo Central Hospital and bills are accumulating.

Mrs Moyo narrated her husband’s ordeal to the Chronicle saying it started in April when had stomach pains.

Mr Moyo visited the doctor and was given stomach medication but he got worse.

“He went for three visits to the doctor with the same problem and nothing changed, after the third visit he complained about itchiness on the skin and his eyes were changing color. When we visited the doctor again, he told us it was Jaundice and we were referred to Mpilo Central Hospital,” said Mrs Moyo.

She said he was diagnosed with a tumor which is blocking where the bile duct and pancreas meet.

Mrs Moyo said the surgeon has recommended that an operation be carried out in Harare to correct the anomaly at a cost of US$3 500

She said her husband is no longer eating because of pain.

Mrs Moyo said they cannot afford to meet the expenses.

“We are appealing to well-wishers that may be able to share the little that they have,” she said.

Details are as follows, Ecocash and calls numbers 0779 615 909 Mandlenkosi Moyo and 0772 987 291 Alice Moyo or CBZ Main Street Branch Bulawayo, Account name Mandlenkosi Moyo and Account Number is 64660331720010.

@michieroxy