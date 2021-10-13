JUST IN: Four months old baby dies in house inferno

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

A four-month-old baby died in an inferno caused by a candle.

The infant had been left in the company of his four-year-old brother.

Police confirmed the incident which occurred at DDF Complex in Shurugwi on October 11 at around 8AM.

“The ZRP is investigating a fire incident where an infant aged four months was burnt to death. The victim was left in the room by the parent in the company of her four-year-old brother who accidentally pushed a lit candle which was about one metre away from the bed. The candle fell on the bed and the fire engulfed the whole room,” said the police.

In another incident, the body of a male foetus was found dumped in a drain. It was wrapped in a sack at Block 1 Matapi Flats in Mbare.

Police said investigations were underway and they appealed to anyone with information that could assist to contact any nearest police station in Harare. – @DubeMatutu