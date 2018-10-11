JUST IN: GMAZ receives 30 000 tonnes of wheat

The Chronicle
Harare Bureau
The Grain Millers Association of (GMAZ) has started receiving the 30 000 tonnes of wheat from Beira port in Mozambique following the recent release of foreign currency by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ).
This will see millers, who had temporarily stopped production due to unavailability of the cereal, resuming business soon. The wheat, enough to last the country for 22 days, was secured by GMAZ on an instalment pre-payment arrangement.
The wheat landed at Beira some weeks ago and was released after the RBZ paid the balance of what was owed to Holbud’s Lithuanian.
Addressing journalists today at Olivine plant in Willowvale where the association received part of the consignment, GMAZ chairman, Mr Tafadzwa Musarara said it was important that the country continues to have bread making wheat.
“We expect that by Wednesday next week, the millers who had shut down will re-open and start producing. We have listed the top nine millers to be prioritised in terms of wheat flour supplies, who account for the 92 percent supplies of the market,” he said.
He expressed concern over the panic buying wave that has gripped the Harare and said this was worsening the situation. Mr Musarara said people were hoarding goods for speculation.
More to follow…