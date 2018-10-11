JUST IN: GMAZ receives 30 000 tonnes of wheat

Pems Inspector Oliver Chiwaza (right), Olivine Depot Manager Josephat Matanga (left) and Olivine Weighbridge Locomotive Operator Rukudzo Nyakabawo (centre) inspecting wheat which has arrived in Harare today )-Picture by Nicholas Bakili

Harare Bureau

The Grain Millers Association of (GMAZ) has started receiving the 30 000 tonnes of wheat from Beira port in Mozambique following the recent release of foreign currency by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ).

This will see millers, who had temporarily stopped production due to unavailability of the cereal, resuming business soon. The wheat, enough to last the country for 22 days, was secured by GMAZ on an instalment pre-payment arrangement.

The wheat landed at Beira some weeks ago and was released after the RBZ paid the balance of what was owed to Holbud’s Lithuanian.

Addressing journalists today at Olivine plant in Willowvale where the association received part of the consignment, GMAZ chairman, Mr Tafadzwa Musarara said it was important that the country continues to have bread making wheat.