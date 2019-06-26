JUST IN: Grandmother strangles three-year-old grandson

The Chronicle
Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent
A 50-YEAR-OLD woman from Sun Yet Sen has been arrested after she allegedly strangled her three-year-old grandson with a string before attempting to commit suicide by hanging herself.
After Zilolwazi Siqedeni Ndlovu of Malundi Village killed her grandson, she allegedly stuffed the body in a travelling bag in a bid to conceal the offence.
Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident which occurred on Thursday last week at around 3AM.
More to follow…