JUST IN: Greatjoy Hlats releases debut EP in honour of late father

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Correspondent

UP-and-coming Amapiano artiste Greatjoy Hlatshwayo aka Greatjoy Hlats has released his debut EP titled G.R.E.A.T.J.O.Y.

The EP has tracks, Greatjoy Hlats Intro featuring Spanchi Omnyama, Siyadumisa, Amavibes amasport, Memeza featuring Papi Nala, Ivibe yasebusuku featuring Papi Nala and Renzo L.A.X, 6th Avenue ft PAC and Renzo Lax, Ses’Top La and Besib’shosha a bonus track.

Greatjoy Hlats who ventured into the music industry last year said the EP is a dedication to his father who inspired him to pursue his passion for arts.

“Each letter on G.R.E.A.T.J.O.Y simply an abbreviation of two words has its meaning. G for Grateful God, R for Respect Restore Culture Records, E – Eccentric EP, A- African Ancestry, T- Talent Triumphant, J- Joram Jubilant, O-Originality Oriented, Y- Yearn Year.

“With that being said, this project actually entails what these words are saying. So the whole project is a music journey dedicated piece of art to my late father Joram whom has lived all of his life through music as a musician and evangelist, but never got time to work on his own record,” said Greatjoy Hlats.

“I’ve also worked on a short silent film in line with the EP. It simply gives an hindsight of what the project is about as I get to introduce each and every track on the visuals.

“I am hoping the project gets to the masses as I have banger after banger and it’s the new wave of Amapiano that the city hasn’t heard,” said Greatjoy Hlats.

The project was produced and recorded by Restore Culture Records. The producers were TRD and Nembula Drums (Renzo L.A.X) while the executive producer was Tonights Guest. Mixing and mastering was done by Maxx Julz and the aforementioned producers.

Apart from music, Greatjoy Hlats is an actor who has featured on productions that include Sibahle Nje and The Real Chauvinist. He has also been featured as an extra on South African productions that include The Queen, Rockville and Skeem Saam. [email protected]_mthire