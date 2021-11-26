JUST IN: Invest in provincial capital hotels – Minister Ndlovu

JUST IN: Invest in provincial capital hotels – Minister Ndlovu

The Chronicle

Business Editor

GOVERNMENT has encouraged the private sector to invest towards establishing provincial capital hotels across the country to enhance tourism business growth and complement public infrastructure development efforts.

Speaking in Harare yesterday at the Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe (HAZ) Annual Congress, Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister, Mangaliso Ndlovu, said rural provinces, in particular, were in dire need of standard hotel facilities.

“We are keen for the hospitality sector to invest in provincial capital hotels to complement MICE (meeting, incentives, conferences, exhibitions) tourism and hospitality such as Bindura in Mashonaland Central, Lupane in Matabeleland North and in Mashonaland East provinces to mention just a few in line with the National Tourism Recovery and Growth Strategy,” he said.

Minister Ndlovu said the Government was already forging ahead with the refurbishment of some of key infrastructure such as airports and airstrips so as to facilitate increased domestic access to some of the country’s notable resort areas.

“I implore the private sector to complement this through provision of small aircraft among other services,” he said.

 

 

 

 

