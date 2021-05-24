JUST IN: ITF event comes to Bulawayo

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Metropolitan Tennis Board chairman Raggs Chikunichawa says local players are geared up for the Under-18 International Tennis Federation (ITF) tournament that starts on Saturday.

The J5 Bulawayo Crandid ITF South Central Leg 1 will kick-off on May 29 at Bulawayo Country Club, with the second-leg set to begin on June 5.

The tournaments will see young tennis players from around the globe converging in Bulawayo to fight for ranking points.

“Our local players have been training hard. For some this will mark a return to international tennis in a long time. We are very excited to be hosting these competitions,” said Chikunichawa.

Ethan Sibanda is still the top ranked Zimbabwe junior player followed by Taona Mhwandagara (18), who rose 20 places up to position 680, followed by Benedict Badza (15), who slipped 12 places down to 903, while Takura Mhwandagara (15) slid down 15 places to 997.

In the girls’ rankings, Rufaro Magarira (17) is the top ranked Zimbabwean player in 598th place followed by Tadiwanashe Eunice Mauchi (14) at 863, Tanyaradzwa Midzi (14) is ranked 965th and Sasha Chimedza (15) is in position 1 294. Chelsea Chakanyuka (14) moved 88 places up to position 1453, while Julie Tungamirai (15) is number 1 632. – @innocentskizoe