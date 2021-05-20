JUST IN: “Let’s love each other unconditionally” – Musician Izzy

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

UP-AND-COMING hip hop and afro-trap musician Izzy (born Ian Bonani Mhlanga) is working on dropping two singles which have been inspired by the need to urge people to show unconditional love to others at all times.

The singles expected to be released sometime next month are titled Ride or die and Loco. They are follow-ups to the artiste’s recent collaboration with One-man on the track Kusazoshuba.

Izzy said his target this year is to spread the word of love as it helps communities to unite for a purpose and excel.

“I’ll be dropping the two singles on a date to be announced next month. I just felt like this is the year of love where, as a people, we have to share nothing, but love after what we’ve gone through as a nation.

“Having found someone who understands me, I decided to dedicate the song to my lover and at the same time, it’s relatable to anybody who’s in love right now or feeling loved. The songs are nothing but positive energy and vibes,” said the 21-year-old artiste.

Reflecting on his music career, Izzy said: “Music is inherent. I started singing at a very tender age, but I had no exposure to any musical instrument growing up thus I’d beatbox and compose songs that were never put on paper.

“My vision is to change people’s lives through music and send a message that will make them elevate from where they are to a better place,” said the artiste who has over five singles under his belt and is also working on his debut album. – @mthabisi_mthire