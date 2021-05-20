Up-and-coming songstress Carol Sibanda working on debut album visuals

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

AFRO-FUSION songstress Carol Sibanda has set her mind on producing visuals for her debut album titled This Is Me that she released in December as she moves in to grow her brand.

Born Zibusiso Sibanda, the artiste who grew up koMalaba in Matobo district wants to be a force to reckon with in the industry and believes that through shooting visuals for her first album, she will leave an indelible mark.

Carol Sibanda said the album chronicles the journey to her music career that has been supported immensely by her mother.

“On 20 December 2020, I released my first eight-track album. Seeing that it needs more marketing to get out there to the masses, I’m now working on the videos.

“In the process, I’ll also record some singles as my passion for music is immense. This is why I made a decision to take music as a career because it’s all I dream of,” said Carol.

She said her vision is to promote Bulawayo and become a renowned artiste as she wants to be a role model.

Narrating her musical career, the 25-year-old artiste said: “Ever since I was young, I was passionate about singing as I used to lead choirs at school and church. I composed my first song, Bantu Abasha when I was at school and this song was included on my album.

“In April 2017 I relocated to Johannesburg and stayed with my mother. I used to tell her about my interest in music and she was very supportive and actually still is. Getting support from my mother is the best and one of the reasons I don’t give up, no matter how hard it is in this industry,” she said.

In 2018, Carol released her first single titled You’re my reason that featured Luckie.

“The journey hasn’t been easy at all as it has had a lot of ups and downs. In 2019 I decided to come back to Bulawayo because I wanted to grow my music career. I told myself that home is the best hence my decision to return to pursue my dream.” – @mthabisi_mthire