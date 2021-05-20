JUST IN: “No Covid-19 test certificate, no entry to stadium” – PSL

Sports Reporter

JUST like players, members of the technical teams and referees. Journalists (broadcast and print) that will be covering the Chibuku Super Cup have to produce Covid-19 test certificates done within 48 hours to gain access to the match venues.

The development is in line with the Covid-19 preventative measures, protocols and directives issued by the PSL, WHO and local health authorities.

Football action resumes on Saturday with the remodeled Chibuku Super Cup being played at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo, Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane, Sakubva Stadium in Mutare and National Sports Stadium in Harare.

The PSL said to ensure proper adherence to health protocols, accredited media representatives will at all times be required to wear face masks covering nose and mouth and maintain social distancing of at least one metre apart.

“All media personnel are encouraged to get tested and vaccinated to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Media personnel are required to present their Covid-19 test certificates, done within 48 hours to gain access.

“In addition to the set protocols, it shall be compulsory for the media to sign the media register list before entering. Any individual who refuses to sign will be denied entry to the stadium.

“There should be no close proximity to the coaches/players before, during or after the match,” said PSL chief executive officer Kennedy Ndebele.