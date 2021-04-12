JUST IN: Man axes brother in dispute over homestead inheritance

Freedom Mupanedemo, Midlands Bureau

A 40 year old man from Gokwe handed himself over to the police after he fatally axed his brother following a dispute over who was the rightful heir of their parents’ homestead.

Police said the suspect Khangelani Sibelo (40) had a dispute with his deceased brother, Sizani (30) and he then struck him twice with an axe killing him on the spot.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident which occurred last Friday.

He said Khangelani was expected to appear in court today for initial remand.

In a separate incident a 22 year old man from Mberengwa under Chief Mataruse was arrested on Friday after he fatally struck a fellow imbiber with a chair following a dispute in a bar.

Insp Mahoko said the suspect Lawrence Maphosa was drinking beer inside Makandise Bottle store at Poland Business Centre, Mberengwa when he later picked up an argument with the now deceased, Godfrey Mangena.

“Circumstances are that the suspect, Lawrence Maphosa was drinking beer inside Makandise Bottle store when he then struck Mr Godfrey Mangena with a steel chair in the head. Mangena suffered a fractured scalp and was rushed to Matibi Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said Maphosa was arrested.

”Life is precious; we call upon members of the public to make sure that we always preserve life. Violence is not an acceptable way of settling disputes,” he said.