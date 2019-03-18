Breaking News
CYCLONE IDAI: Government releases $50 million ...

CYCLONE IDAI: Government releases $50 million ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe
Uncategorised

JUST IN: Man drowns in bathtub

18 Mar, 2019 - 19:03 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Man drowns in bathtub

The Chronicle

Chronicle Reporter
A 58-YEAR-OLD man from Bulawayo’s Pelandaba suburb reportedly drowned in a bathtub when he woke up in the middle of the night to do laundry, after reading a fake water shedding message on social media.

John Siwela who stayed with his two daughters was doing laundry around 2AM last Thursday while his daughters were sleeping.

He allegedly saw a fake message purportedly from the Bulawayo City Council that residents would go without water for more than three days.

Siwela allegedly fell into the bath tub while he was washing clothes and was discovered the next morning.

More to follow…

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting