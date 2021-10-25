JUST IN: Man succumbs to injuries sustained in alcohol attack

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

A Magwegwe West man that was attacked by three men during an argument over beer at the beginning of October has died.

Thulisiwe Ndlovu (38) succumbed to injuries sustained during the attck and was buried at his rural home in Filabusi on Saturday.

Ndlovu was attacked by Thulani Ndlovu (40), of Pumula North, Mkokeli Ncube (31) and Nephani Sibanda (31) both of Entumbane, who have since been arrested.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube urged members of the public not to resort to violence.

“The three accused persons were drinking beer together in Pumula North, Bulawayo. A misunderstanding over beer arose among the group, which resulted in the accused persons assaulting the now deceased with open hands and booted feet all over the body,” said Inspector Ncube.

He said during the assault, one of them struck Thulisiwe with a stone on the head.

“The now deceased sustained a cut on the head and was bleeding profusely, and was ferried to Mpilo Central Hospital where he was admitted.

“Police managed to arrest one accused person Thulani Ndlovu on that same day and the other two accused person were arrested on October 13 and October 21 after police received a report that the victim had passed away,” said Inspector Ncube.

