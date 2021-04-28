JUST IN: Mat South prepares for Culture Week celebrations

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

PREPARATIONS for the Matabeleland South provincial Culture Week commemorations slated for Gwanda Culture Village on May 21 are underway.

Organised by the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ), this year’s commemorations will be held under the theme “Resilience in safeguarding creativity and cultural diversity”.

The dates for Culture Week commemorations countrywide have been set for May 15 to 22 and will run virtually in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The official national launch will be held on May 15.

The week-long cultural fiesta will feature various online showcases including dance, music, film, theatre, visual arts, literature, poetry and comedy on platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Tik Tok, YouTube, television and radio.

Matabeleland South provincial arts manager Percy Vela said: “Matabeleland South will be commemorating the provincial launch on May 21 in Gwanda town at the recently built Gwanda Culture Village. Preparations for the day are underway with limited people set to grace the physical occasion due to Covid-19 restrictions,” said Vela.

Vela said Culture Week provides an opportunity for people to deepen their understanding of cultural diversity with the concept having been drawn from the Universal Declaration on Cultural Diversity by Unesco in 2001. May 21 was proclaimed as the “World Day of Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Diversity.

Zimbabwe expanded on this day to Culture Week with the week providing an opportunity for Zimbabweans to flaunt their intangible and tangible cultural heritage forms that need to be preserved for posterity. – @mthabisi_mthire