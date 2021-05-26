JUST IN: Monthly inflation up 0,86% – Zimstat

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S month-on-month inflation rate in May stood at 1,80 percent gaining 0,86 percentage points on the previous month’s rate of 0,94 percent, data released on Tuesday shows.

In a latest update, the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat) also indicated that the year-on-year inflation rate for the month of May 2021, as measured by the all items blended Consumer Price Index (CPI), stood at 74,57 percent.

“The month-on-month inflation rate in May 2021 was 1,80 percent gaining 0,86 percentage points on the April 2021 rate of 0,94 percent.

“The blended CPI for the month ending May 2021 stood at 115,61 compared to 113,57 in April 2021 and 66,23 in May 2020,” said Zimstat.

[email protected]