JUST IN: More officials dump MDC for Zanu PF

President Mnangagwa welcomes former MDC-T top officials, Mr Obert Gutu (left) who was party spokesperson and former Senator James Makore (second from right) while Vice President Constantino Chiwenga looks on at State House yesterday

Harare Bureau

ZANU PF’s progressive development policies that resonate with the public and the party’s open door policy is attracting hordes of former MDC legislators who want to be part of the winning team.

President Mnangagwa yesterday capped another busy day in office by welcoming two former MDC heavyweights, who include the party’s founding member Mr James Makore at the State House amid indications that more are on their way.

Mr Makore, along with the MDC former spokesperson Mr Obert Gutu are the latest, in the growing line of former opposition figures, who have decided to join the governing party.

The decision by the duo follows the defection to the ruling party of other former MDC-T legislators, Ms Lillian Timveous and Mr Blessing Chebundo nearly two weeks ago.