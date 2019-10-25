JUST IN: Mwenezi siblings kill father over witchcraft

Breaking News
25 Oct, 2019 - 20:10 0 Views
The Chronicle

Runesu Gwidi, Masvingo Correspondent

POLICE  have launched a manhunt for two South-based Mwenezi men who allegedly fled after fatally assaulting their  father with a sjambok, accusing him of witchcraft.

Clayton Moyo (22) and Layton Moyo(20), both of Hlunganiso Village under Chief Mazetese in Mwenezi accused their biological father Nelson Tomu of using black, white and red pieces of cloth to bewitch them. They then allegedly took turns to assault him using a sjambok until he died on the spot.

Masvingo police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Kudakwashe Dehwa confirmed the incident and said investigations to bring the culprits to book were still in progress.

More to follow….

