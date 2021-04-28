JUST IN: Nox on sold out one-man SA shows

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

The Zaka Prince, Nox has embarked on a one-man South Africa tour as he moves to grow his brand in one of the most vibrant music industries in Africa.

Supported by his brother, also an artiste, Tyfah Guni, Nox has for the past fortnight been holding shows in Johannesburg, Northriding and Pretoria. This past weekend, he was in Cape Town.

Speaking after a sold-out show in Cape Town, Nox said he is a man on a mission to be known in South Africa and globally.

“We’re going everywhere, even to new markets so as to spread the music and grow the brand. The fans have been amazing and it’s humbling that I now have more fans here that are not Zimbabweans as evidenced by the two shows we had in Cape Town.

“By public demand, we’ll actually be back in Cape Town for another show in a totally different area, the Cape coloured market. Nox brand is huge thereafter the national success of My Melody featuring Master KG, Mufaro and Kure Kure with Tyfah and Master KG as well,” said Nox.

He said his new fans are revisiting his past works as they get an appreciation of his works.

“Interesting enough, my South African fans are now going back into my vast music catalogue with other songs becoming hits in the South African community among them Uchandifunga, Kana Ndinewe, Havanyare, Waimutambisa and Toitasei.

“Godobori which features Makhadzi and Mr Brown is among the biggest current hits in South Africa,” said Nox. – @mthabisi_mthire