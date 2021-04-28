JUST IN: SA based Pastor Khabo working on fourth album

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

SOUTH Africa-based gospel musician Meluswa Khabo fondly known as Pastor Khabo is set to release his fourth album titled Ungu Ebenezer by August this year.

The album is a follow up to O Morena Wamarena (You are Lord of Lord’s) which was released last year.

Speaking from his base in Pochiefsroom in South Africa’s North West Province, Pastor Khabo who was born at Khayisa line village in Ntabazinduna said the album gives thanks to the Almighty for his presence in our lives.

“I’m in the process of producing alongside Mbongeni Buthelezi, my fourth album, which is generally about thanking God for being with us up to this far despite all odds.

“I am looking forward to release it in August. It has tracks Ungu Ebenezer, Wongithwala Thixo wami featuring my son Caleb, Uyababazeka, Worthy is your name featuring my daughter, To the name above all names, You are God, O tshepahele and Calvery,” said Pastor Khabo who is one of the pastors at Thy Kingdom Come Ministries in Welkom in South Africa.

Pastor Khabo ventured into music at a tender age of 15 where he started composing gospel songs which he would perform with his sibling at church and at home every evening before the family’s evening prayer.

At the age of 16, during school holidays, a villager gave him an accordion as he saw his passion for music and since then he has not looked back.

His first eight-track album titled Really Really Oh my God was pirated before its release by a person who was in the pretense of being a sponsor and Pastor Khabo was later to hear some of the tracks being sung by other people though they changed language.

That didn’t discourage him as he, in 2008 recorded yet another album titled Buyela eKhaya, this time with his group Amaqhawe ka Kristu gospel singers comprising of his wife Sehlule Khabo, Bekezela Mguni, Linda Ndlovu, Thamsanqa Ndlovu, Sukoluhle Khabo, Thembie Ndlovu, Nomasiko Khabo and the late Nokuthula Sibanda. – @mthabisi_mthire