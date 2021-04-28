PSL legend lambasts state of SA football

A former South African international has blasted local football administrators and believes the state of football in the country is ridiculous.

Decorated former PSL defender David Kannemeyer has lashed out at local football administrators for showing a lack of faith in a new generation of coaches.

Kannemeyer, who enjoyed a glittering career with the likes of Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United before retiring in 2012, says the appointment of Vladislav Heric as Chippa United technical advisor shows football bosses don’t value former players.

The constant firing and re-hiring of coaches in the topflight as well as Bafana Bafana has long since been criticised, with only a handful of up-and-coming coaches getting opportunities at the country’s elite level.

“How can you not have ex-pros in the national set-up? Is it possible? We have coaches in football communities or in football structures who never played football, but they are coaches because they have the papers,” ‘Dawie’ tells KickOff.com.

“Where are our ex-pros? Why are we not involved? We will never move forward as a football nation because we are divided already.

“You cannot tell me that every season, coaches are rotating. What about our ex-pros that played in this country, we’ve won everything in this country, and we don’t have jobs?

“When do we wake up? Look across the border, look in Germany, even South Korea, they have their ex-players coaching their national teams. Why must we then suffer so much when we’ve done so much and played so much for our country?

“What are we doing as a country every time Danny Jordaan is saying there’s a Vision 20-what? But we don’t have jobs. It’s the same in the PSL, coaches get rotated.

“How does Chippa employ Heric as a technical director (sic) then? It doesn’t make sense. He got fired as a coach and he’s a technical director now… but we can’t get jobs.

“I’ve won five league medals; I’ve won everything in South Africa, but I don’t have a job, I’m sitting at home. It doesn’t make sense. And I’m telling you, you can write all that, I don’t care anymore. You know why? Our football is not going forward.

“I don’t even watch our football anymore. It’s ridiculous. How can we not qualify (for Afcon) against Sudan? I have just started my own club now here in Cape Town. I will do things the proper way.” – KickOff