JUST IN: Nude pictures land woman in court

Judge Jarachara, Chronicled reporter.

A 23-YEAR-OLD Bulawayo woman appeared in court for sending Pornographic material to a WhatsApp group.

Naomi Dube of Gwabalanda Suburb appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Marrygold Ndlovu on Friday facing charges of Cyber-crime.

Prosecuting, Miss Ashley Dube said sometime in May this year the police received a tip off that various nude pictures of Dube were seen on a local Hotel’s group of fans on WhatsApp.

“A follow up was made and it was established that Dube intentionally took the nude pictures and sent them to a WhatsApp group. Investigations were made leading to the arrest of the accused person.”

“When asked, Dube indicated that she took the nude pictures. During investigations, the police established that Dube’s Itel S16 cellphone had pornographic videos and nude photos,” she said.

The matter was remanded to today for sentencing. – @jdgjarachara