Breaking News
President Mnangagwa extends lockdown as Delta ...

President Mnangagwa extends lockdown as Delta ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

JUST IN: OK Zimbabwe records 46 percent dip in profits

13 Jul, 2021 - 17:07 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: OK Zimbabwe records 46 percent dip in profits

The Chronicle

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter 
RETAIL chain, OK Zimbabwe, has recorded a 46 percent dip in profit after tax to $1,1 billion in the financial year ended March 31, 2021 due to the challenges imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Covid-19 is a global health crisis that was first reported in China in December 2019 before spreading across the world with countries globally imposing national lockdowns as part of initiatives to contain the spread of the viral disease.

Through the national lockdowns induced by the pandemic, national economies have been adversely affected.

Zimbabwe recorded its first Covid-19 case in March last year.

In its annual report for the 2021 financial year, the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange-listed group said revenue for the period also declined by 2 percent  to $34,3 billion from $35billion in the prior year. “Profit before tax of $2 billion was 42 percent  below prior year’s $3,4 billion, while profit after tax declined by 46 percent to $1,1 billion from $2 billion in prior year,” it said.

@okazunga

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting