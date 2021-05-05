JUST IN: Pensioners get representation at NSSA board

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

GOVERNMENT has directed that a seat be reserved for pensioners in the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) board.

The pensioners’ representative will serve as an ex-officio member, though without voting rights. Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister, Professor Paul Mavima, revealed this in Bulawayo last Friday during a NSSA stakeholders meeting.

He said reserving a pensioners’ seat in the NSSA board was aimed at keeping them informed with current affairs and decisions by the authority.

“I am giving the pensioners a single position in the board, which for now, because it’s not in the Act, will be ex-officio, which means they seat in all the meetings but they don’t have voting rights,” he said.

“They get all the information of the discussions that take place. They will have an opportunity to make suggestions to contribute based on representation from you (pensioners).”

Prof Mavima said once decisions are made by the NSSA board, the member seating in the board becomes the conduit of relaying the resolutions to the pensioners.

As the Government works on naming a new NSSA board in the next few weeks, Prof Mavima advised the pensioners in each of the authority’s six regions in the country to expedite nomination of prospective candidates to represent them in the board.