JUST IN: Police hunt for Cowdray Park killer

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

POLICE have launched a manhunt for a Bulawayo man who stabbed a man to death during a dispute.

In a statement, police identified the suspect as Melusi Mkhwananzi (27).

“The ZRP is appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of Melusi Mkwananzi (27) who is wanted for murder which occurred sometime in July in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo.

“The suspect stabbed the victim on the chest with an unknown sharp object after an argument over money which the victim had used to buy a tube for a scotch cart,” said the police.

Meanwhile, Police in Harare are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder in which a man (40), died before admission at Mabvuku Poly Clinic after he was found bleeding profusely from the head on Friday at Gazebo Shops.

Police have appealed to anyone with information that could assist in the investigations to contact any nearest police station.

@DubeMatutu