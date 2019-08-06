JUST IN: Politburo meets tomorrow

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

ZANU-PF Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu has called on all Politburo members to attend the party’s 332nd Ordinary Session of the Politburo in Harare tomorrow.

The meeting will be held at the party’s headquarters and all members are expected to attend.

The party’s Secretary for Information and Publicity, Cde Simon Khaya Moyo, confirmed the meeting.

“The Secretary for Administration Cde Dr O.M Mpofu wishes to advise all members that there shall be a Politburo meeting to be held on Wednesday the 7th of August 2019 at the party headquarters commencing at 12PM,” he said.

Cde Khaya Moyo said all members are expected to be seated by 11:30AM.

