JUST IN: PSL season kickoff date pushed back by a week

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Premier Soccer League has pushed back the start of the 2021 season by a week to May 22 to allow negotiations with commercial partners to conclude.

The season had been set to kick-off this weekend with teams playing in a cluster format in four different venues around the country.

“The Premier Soccer League would like to advise all stakeholders that the start of PSL competitions has been moved to 22 May 2021. This has been necessitated by the need to conclude negotiations with our commercial partners and other key stakeholders.

“The PSL is pleased with the interest and positive responses we are receiving from stakeholders and as such we are working to bring the best football experience for the 2021 season,” said PSL media and liaison officer Kudzai Bare in a statement.

She said the league was also looking forward to concluding broadcasting agreements for both radio and television to ensure as many people as possible watch the games from the comfort of their homes since all matches will be played with no fans in attendance.

“We endeavour to conclude broadcasting agreements (both radio and television) as soon as possible to ensure that our matches reach all football fans across the country. It is important to ensure as many people as possible can watch the matches at home.

“Further, we are in talks with stadium owners so that the stadia are ready and meet the minimum requirements before the start of the competitions. Our cup tournament will be played at Mandava, Barbourfields, Sakubva and National Sports Stadium.

“Our main priority is the health and safety of players, coaches, officials and fans, and we will work to ensure that everyone involved in our football adheres to Covid-19 health protocols. We are working with our clubs to ensure risks are assessed and minimised and all clubs are compliant with health protocols. We will continue to work in consultation with all our stakeholders as we move towards resuming the 2021 season,” Bare said.