JUST IN: Sibangani Mashasha to officiate in the FIVB Volleyball Girls’ Under-18 World Championships

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S top volleyball referee Sibangani Mashasha is in line to make history by officiating in the FIVB Volleyball Girls’ Under-18 World Championships this month.

Mashasha is currently in Mexico attending an international referee grading course, which will enable him to officiate in the international tournament.

Zimbabwe Volleyball Association (ZVA) communications officer Dave Simba said: “Mashasha is one of the first Zimbabwean international referees. As an association we are proud of his achievement. This could also help the sport grow in the country as he will impart the knowledge he will get from there to other local referees.”

The 2021 FIVB Volleyball Girls’ Under-18 World Championship will be the 17th edition of the FIVB Volleyball Girls’ U18 World Championship, will be contested for by 18 teams in Durango City, Mexico. Mexico was chosen as host for this event for the second time after previously hosting the 2007 tournament.

The United States are the defending champions.

[email protected]