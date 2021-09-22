JUST IN: Association finalising Bulawayo netball reps

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE two Bulawayo clubs in the Premier Netball League (PNL) tournament scheduled for Saturday are set to hold their final selection exercise at Raylton Sports Club on Thursday.

The tournament, to be held at White City Stadium, will serve as a pre-launch tourney for the PNL.

Zimbabwe Netball Association (Zina) Bulawayo chairperson Joseph Nkomazana is confident they will field two strong teams for the competition.

“We are doing the final team selection on Thursday. The Covid issue has affected us a bit because not all players have been vaccinated yet.

“However, the response we have had from the players has been good. We continue encouraging players to vaccinate so that we get the best players playing in these tournaments. We remain confident that we will have formidable sides for the tournament,” said Nkomazana.

The 18-team PNL will run under the theme ‘Promoting the Girl Child Through Sport’.

The 18 teams expected to fight for honours in the tournament include Belvedere Technical Teachers College, Blue Angels, Bulawayo Queens, Bulawayo Stars, Chinhoyi University of Technology, Correctional Service, Goldreef, Green Fuel, Harare District, Harare City, Lupane State University, Masvingo City Stars, Masvingo Pirates, Mpandawana, Mutare City, Ngezi Platinum, Platinum Queens, Rhinos, WaterFalls and University of Zimbabwe.

