JUST IN: Stage set for UK BuKalanga arts festival

05 Jul, 2021 - 13:07 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Stage set for UK BuKalanga arts festival Difa WaJapi Dube

The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Correspondent 

ALL is set for the sixth edition of the United Kingdom Bukalanga Arts Festival taking place virtually on Saturday.

The event will be streamed on the Zoom platform, BuKalanga Gathering Facebook page and Nkalanga Bango YouTube page.

Artistes set to entertain virtual audiences include Tanga Pasi who is based in Germany, Sinazo based in Zimbabwe and White Mfolosi based in UK among others.

Speaking from the UK, United Kingdom Bukalanga Arts Festival organiser Difa WaJapi Dube said the event will be held virtually as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to influence the ban of gatherings.

“Everything is set for the event. We’ll stream it live on various online sites as we don’t want to cancel such a prestigious event twice in a row because of Covid-19. However, it’s time for arts practitioners to start restrategising in order to keep the sector going.

“Through this gathering, we’re trying to remind each other of our roots and tribe, especially for the children so that they know more about where they come from,” said Difa.

For the past six years, the festival has been held annually in the United Kingdom to revive the culture of the Kalanga people who are largely found in the Matabeleland South province. – @mthabisi_mthire

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting