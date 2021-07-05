JUST IN: Stage set for UK BuKalanga arts festival

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Correspondent

ALL is set for the sixth edition of the United Kingdom Bukalanga Arts Festival taking place virtually on Saturday.

The event will be streamed on the Zoom platform, BuKalanga Gathering Facebook page and Nkalanga Bango YouTube page.

Artistes set to entertain virtual audiences include Tanga Pasi who is based in Germany, Sinazo based in Zimbabwe and White Mfolosi based in UK among others.

Speaking from the UK, United Kingdom Bukalanga Arts Festival organiser Difa WaJapi Dube said the event will be held virtually as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to influence the ban of gatherings.

“Everything is set for the event. We’ll stream it live on various online sites as we don’t want to cancel such a prestigious event twice in a row because of Covid-19. However, it’s time for arts practitioners to start restrategising in order to keep the sector going.

“Through this gathering, we’re trying to remind each other of our roots and tribe, especially for the children so that they know more about where they come from,” said Difa.

For the past six years, the festival has been held annually in the United Kingdom to revive the culture of the Kalanga people who are largely found in the Matabeleland South province. – @mthabisi_mthire