JUST IN: Warriors off to Cosafa

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

CHICKEN INN left-back Xolani Ndlovu is one of three players that have been placed on stand by for the Warriors’ Cosafa Cup in South Africa.

The other two players on standby are Dynamos’ forward Bill Antonio and Harare City’s winger Emmanuel Mandiranga.

The Warriors left for the Cosafa Cup on Monday morning, with late inclusion Dellick Murimba of Triangle United travelling with the team.

Harare City midfielder Ben Musaka, who was drafted into the squad after the withdrawal of striker Evans Rusike, Perfect Chikwende and Godknows Murwira due to injury, is expected to join the rest of the squad on Tuesday.

In an interview from Johannesburg in transit to the Eastern Cape, Warriors’ general manager Wellington Mpandare said morale was high in camp.

“The boys are raring to go. Injuries have forced us to make changes to the squad. We had also called Panashe Mutimbanyoka from FC Platinum as a replacement, but we’ve been told that he’s unavailable as he is in isolation.

“Xolani Ndlovu, Bill Antonio and Emmanuel Mandiranga are on standby. With these Covid-19 cases and injuries, we don’t know what might happen and they might be called to join camp anytime,” said Mpandare.

Zimbabwe open their campaign against Mozambique on Thursday.

The Warriors will then face Namibia at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 11 before they clash with West African guest nation Senegal three days later.

Zimbabwe are the most successful team in the Cosafa Cup with six titles since the tournament was launched in 1997.

Warriors squad

Goalkeepers: Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants), Martin Mapisa (Zamora CF)

Defenders: Carlos Mavhurume (Caps United), Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders), Lennox Muchero (Yadah), MacClive Phiri (Sekhukhune United), Qadr Amini (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Malvin Mkolo (Bulawayo Chiefs), Jimmy Dzingai (Nkana)

Midfielders: Blessing Sarupinda (Caps United), Patrick Ben Musaka (Harare City), Tatenda Tavengwa (Harare City), Shadreck Nyahwa (Dynamos), Brian Banda (FC Platinum), King Nadolo (Dynamos), Nyasha Dube (Little Rock Rangers), Ovidy Karuru (Black Leopards), Richard Hachiro (Caps United)

Strikers: Farau Matare (Bulawayo Chiefs), Delic Murimba (Triangle United)

[email protected]