JUST IN: Up-and-coming rapper Marco working on debut album

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Correspondent

GWANDA-based hip hop musician Makhosi Mahlangu who uses the stage name Marco is preparing to launch his debut album titled Vacation which is expected to be out by the end of next month.

The album is set to have eight tracks with three of them – Fly away, Pantsula and On my mind that features Valenta Kush already out.

Listening to the tracks, one is left eager to have a feel of the whole album as the lyrics on most of the singles tackle the day-to-day happenings in societies.

Marco who is signed under Gwanda’s Planet Kadder Academy said the album will determine his future in the music industry.

“I started doing music when I was 16 years back in high school. At that time, I was only performing freestyle lyrics for small teen crowds. With a vision of being a powerhouse in the Zimbabwean hip-hop industry, I’m now preparing to launch my debut album next month.

“People should expect something big as I’m working alongside Fab G Umshanakagogo, Valenta Kush and Young Parka baby,” said Marco.

He said he was inspired to join the industry by the late Cal Vin whom he once worked with in 2019 on the track, Now you know.

The 22-year-old artiste has a number of singles under his belt that include Tell us nun, Where you at featuring Zagoe Radge and Tinnel, Pablo single and Ndirimuhondo featuring Cliff Jeans and Fab G Umshanakagogo. – @mthabisi_mthire