JUST IN: Teenage waits for American debut, as club lose

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

WARRIORS defender Teenage Hadebe will have to wait longer to make his Major League Soccer (MLS) debut in the United States of America, as he was not in Wednesday’s matchday squad for his new club Houston Dynamo.

The 25-year-old Zimbabwean defender made a surprise switch to Houston Texas last month, spurning other more lucrative deals, to become Dynamo’s most expensive player.

He signed a US$1.65 million deal for three years.

Hadebe, who started training with the first-time last Friday, following a quarantine period due to international travel restrictions, missed Dynamo’s 2-0 away defeat to leaders Seattle Sounders. It was a result that brought to an end Dynamo’s four-match unbeaten run in the MLS’ Western Conference.

Dynamo are in eighth place with 15 points from 13 games, just one place off the final series play-off.

With Dynamo taking a break this weekend because of the Concacaf Gold Cup, Hadebe might make his debut away, either on July 20 against the Vancouver Whitecaps or in Northern California on July 24 against San Jose Earthquakes. – @ZililoR