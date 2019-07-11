JUST IN: Tsholotsho hunts for new CEO

JUST IN: Tsholotsho hunts for new CEO Mr Themba Moyo

The Chronicle

Michell Zvanyanya, Chronicle Reporter

TSHOLOTSHO Rural District Council (RDC) has started hunting for a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) following the resignation of Mr Themba Moyo from the post.

Mr Moyo served as Tsholotsho RDC CEO for 10 years.

In a notice, Tsholotsho RDC said the CEO’s post demands a person of integrity who is motivated to provide efficient and effective service delivery.

“Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill in the position of chief executive officer,” read the notice.

Mr Moyo resigned earlier this year following allegations of fraud and misconduct levelled against him while he was in office.

More to follow…

