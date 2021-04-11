JUST IN: Two months and still missing

Michelle Nyanzira, Chronicle Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo are appealing for information that may lead to the location of a 28-year-old man who went missing two months ago in February.

Mr Israel Sibanda was last seen by his wife on 16 February, 2021 at around 6:30 pm at his home at Magobho compound Mandalay Farm, Umguza.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said Silethukuhle Tshuma went to collect clothing from a washing line and could not locate her husband when she returned.

He said Israel is approximately 1,6m tall, medium built, has reddish eyes and black hair. He has a scar on top of his left eye.

“He was last seen wearing black trousers with white stripes, white tekkies and white jacket,” said Insp Ncube.

He said anyone with information that may assist in the location of Mr Israel Sibanda to contact his brother Mr Mbulisi Sibanda on cellphone number 0775 825 891, the Investigating Officer Constable Sibanda on mobile number 0775 454 326 or ZRP Sauerstown on land line 0292- 200960 or any nearest police station.

@michieroxy