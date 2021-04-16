JUST IN: Two people succumb to Covid-19

Chronicle Reporter

TWO people died from Covid-19 related illnesses on Thursday as 53 new infections were recorded countrywide.

The deaths were recorded in Bulawayo and Harare.

Bulawayo recorded the highest number of new cases (22) followed by Matabeleland South with 14 new cases with Mashonaland Central coming third with nine new infections.

Other new cases were recorded in Harare (2), Manicaland (3), Midlands (1) and Masvingo (2) while Matabeleland North, Mashonaland East and Mashonaland West did not record any case.

Fifteen individuals recovered from Covid-19 yesterday, 10 from Bulawayo, three from Harare and two from Mashonaland East.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country a year ago, 37 422 people have contracted the virus with 34 961 recovering from it and 1550 succumbing to the pandemic.

This is contained in the Ministry of Health and Child Care Covid-19 daily report released on Thursday night.

The health ministry said as of Wednesday at 3PM, the country had 28 people hospitalised due to Covid-19 related illnesses.

The report shows that 21 300 members of the public received their first Covid-19 vaccine jab yesterday while 2 453 receiving their second jab on the same day.

So far 252 932 members of the public have received the first Covid-19 dose while 32 949 have received their second dose.