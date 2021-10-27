JUST IN: US$20 to watch Chibuku Super Cup quarter-finals

lnnocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

FOOTBALL fans that want to watch the Chibuku Super Cup quarter-finals at Baobab Stadium in Mhondoro Ngezi on Saturday and Sunday will pay US$20 entry fees.

The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) approved a maximum of 2 000 fully vaccinated (received two jabs) fans to watch matches inside a stadium starting with the Chibuku Super Cup quarter-finals.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) said fans can access pre-match tickets from clubs that will be playing in the quarter-finals.

“All the eight Chibuku Super Cup quarter-finalists will be allocated a maximum of 250 tickets each for pre-sale, with a breakdown as follows; 200 rest of ground and 50 VIP.

“A club opting to buy less than 250 tickets will not be allowed to transfer its allocation to another club. Club officials will use their usual separate complimentary lists of 15 officials for entry.

“The clubs are required to purchase/sell the match tickets and submit the detailed list of paid fans (in alphabetic order) before 13.00 on Friday 29 October 2021.

“A club that chooses to sell match tickets shall be allocated the PSL swipe machines and Ecocash handsets to sell the tickets,” the PSL wrote.

Gate charges for the rest of the ground ware US$20, while the VIP fee is US$50 or equivalent at the interbank rate.

