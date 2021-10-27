JUST IN: National beach volleyball series for Binga

The Chronicle

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Volleyball Association (ZVA) has opened registration for teams that want to participate in the second-leg of the national beach volleyball series to be held in Binga next month.

The two-day competition is set to start on November 13.

Teams that want to compete have to pay a registration fee of $2 800.

The first-leg of the competition was held in Birchenough Bridge last weekend.

Luveve Volleyball Academy’s Handsome Moyo and Kudzaishe Mazviro won the series without losing a game in the four matches they played.

While other provinces have to settle for artificial setups for beach volleyball, Matabeleland North has the privilege of using a natural beach in Binga.

The Binga sand beach is located on the Zambezi River. – @innocentskizoe

 

 

