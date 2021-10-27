LATEST: Mine workers plunge to death in mine shaft

Sukulwenkosi Dube- Matutu, Online Reporter

TWO Mangwe mine workers died after falling into a 50m shaft.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena said the incident occurred at Thuthukani Mine in Mpoengs on October 22 at around 10am.

She said Cleopas Moyo (28) and Prosper Ncube (27) were descending into the shaft when a hoist they were using developed a fault and crashed down the shaft.

”I can confirm that we recorded a fatal mine accident at Thuthukani Mine in Mpoengs area where two mine workers died. The two descended into a 50m deep shaft using a hoist.

”Along the way, the hoist developed a mechanical fault and made a free fall and crashed down the mine shaft with the two mine workers. They sustained head injuries and died on the spot,” she said.

Insp Mangena said other mine workers at the scene retrieved the bodies of their workmates from the shaft.

She said investigations were underway and called on mine operators to ensure that the work environment is safe for their workers.

“We continue to record fatal accidents in mining areas as a result of mechanical faults. We call on mine operators, mine owners and managers to ensure that their equipment is constantly inspected and serviced to ensure that it’s working properly so workers are not exposed to danger. Mine operators have to ensure that their working environment is safe.

“Mine workers also have to ensure that their safety is prioritised by working only in safe areas. It’s also important for mine workers to put on safety clothing when working,” she said. – @DubeMatutu